HK singer Joey Yung posts video of herself making pancakes during self-quarantine

HONG KONG - Hong Kong singer Joey Yung lifted her spirits while she was in self-quarantine by making herself a hearty breakfast of pancakes.

An Instagram video the 39-year-old shared on Tuesday (March 17) showed her waking up at 6.30am to make pancakes. "Good morning," she greeted.

She then filmed herself cooking. Written directions were also included in the video for fans to follow along.

The simple recipe required only three ingredients: pancake mix, an egg and 70ml of milk.

Yung even playfully praised herself: "It's not easy to cook with one hand and film the process with the other."

Keeping up the bright outlook, Yung also said: "It is a refreshing morning even though I am isolated at home!"

The video has garnered over 70,000 views, with fans complimenting her positive spirit and good cooking skills.

According to Hong Kong media, Yung quarantined herself at home when she returned to Hong Kong after her concert in London on March 13.

She has postponed her upcoming gig in Malaysia, which was originally scheduled for this Saturday (March 21), to October.

Since Yung's debut in 1999, she has won numerous awards, including the prestigious Chinese music award Jade Solid Gold Most Popular Female Singer 10 times. She was No. 63 on the 2014 Forbes China Celebrity 100 list, which ranks the influence of Chinese celebrities.