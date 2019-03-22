HK director Wong Kar-wai's new film linked to In The Mood For Love and 2046

HONG KONG - Wong Kar-wai is ready to call "action" again.

The acclaimed Hong Kong director, whose last movie was The Grandmaster (2013), is set to shoot Blossoms, adapted from Jin Yucheng's 2013 novel of the same name.

Work on the film, tracing the life of three Shanghai residents from the early 1960s to the 1990s, could begin at the year's end.

Feted at the Hong Kong Screenwriters' Guild recently, Wong, 60, said the new movie is linked to his ground-breaking In The Mood For Love (2000) and 2046 (2004).

Ming Pao Daily News reported that he had not decided on his cast yet. Tony Leung Chiu-wai held the lead role in the earlier two films.

Blossoms has taken so much time to materialise because "Shanghai is my hometown and the time that the book describes is the time of my absence because I went to Hong Kong in 1963", said Wong.

"I hadn't been back to Shanghai until the early 1990s. This is my opportunity to fill in all the things I have missed."