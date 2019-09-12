HK director Derek Tsang picks forest in Japan to hold his wedding

Soul Mate director Derek Tsang, 39, is known to ask his team to source for unique locations to shoot his movies.

So it is no surprise then that the son of Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang did not opt for the tried-and-tested sites when it came to his big day.

Earlier this month, he married actress Venus Wong, 27, in Japan and - true to his unique nature - he picked a forest for the ceremony, complete with entertainment from a jazz band and fireworks display.

The outdoors setting was picturesque but the guests had to watch their footing when rain fell.

Derek Tsang has reportedly long fended off any attempt to find and marry a soul mate.

When he had a change of heart, he kept the wedding a secret, with his actress-singer sister, Bowie Tsang, telling journalists that it was best that they got him to address the rumour himself.

When he finally posted about his marriage early this week, the fun he had at the ceremony prompted him to write: "Just get hitched."