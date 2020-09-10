HK actress Roxanne Tong denies marrying Kenneth Ma in secret

HONG KONG • Hong Kong actress Roxanne Tong, 33, has denied speculation that she has secretly married actor Kenneth Ma (both above), saying "no" three times on social media.

The couple admitted they were dating in June after he was photographed driving to her house.

The 46-year-old actor previously dated Tong's good friend, actress Jacqueline Wong, before they broke up last year after Wong was caught kissing married singer Andy Hui in a taxi.

Rumours of a secret wedding surfaced on Monday when Ma reminded fans to tune in to Tong's online broadcast at 9pm that day.

The couple's good friend, actor Edwin Siu, then commented: "Where to get such a good husband?"

Perhaps realising it was a faux pas, he then wrote: "Sorry, it should be boyfriend" before adding a "thinking" emoji.

His comment piqued the curiosity of netizens, who asked if Ma and Tong have tied the knot.

Tong then waded into the discussion. But instead of correcting him, she asked Siu: "Friend, are you too bored?"

The speculation reached fever pitch on Tuesday as netizens were reminded of a similar incident two years ago.

Siu, who was then known to be dating actress Priscilla Wong, let the cat out of the bag when he said "many thanks to my wife Priscilla Wong" during the TVB Anniversary Awards in 2018.

Tong took to social media on Tuesday night to refute rumours of her marriage. She wrote: "No sudden wedding. No, no, no. Need to say it three times for important stuff."

Ma has so far not commented on the rumours.