Hong Kong actress Linda Chung gives birth to baby boy

Hong Kong actress Linda Chung has given birth to a baby boy.

The Canadian-born star, 34, announced on both her Facebook and Instagram accounts that her son - Jared Anthony Leung - had been born.

In a Facebook post dated Thursday (Sept 6), the actress welcomed the boy into her family. She also tagged the post #naturalhomebirth.

She later confirmed in a voice recording to Hong Kong media outlets that she delivered the child at home in Canada. She also said that the boy weighed seven pounds and 14 ounces, or around 3.6kg.

This is Chung's second child. She secretly married Canadian chiropractor Jeremy Leung, 13 years her senior, in 2015 and gave birth to a daughter the following year, in August.

In her voice recording, she said that Jared, her son, was born with a full head of hair and greatly resembles his older sister Kelly. She added that she received many comments from her family members, who teased her for having given birth to twins.

The actress said that she received professional advice on how to make her delivery safer and smoother. She added that she felt it was an "empowering" way to give birth and that she is now recuperating in confinement.

Chung, who got her start as a beauty pageant queen and is known for her various roles in Hong Kong's TVB dramas, announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March this year. She had uploaded a family portrait with a lengthy caption.

In it, she revealed that her contract with long-time employer TVB has ended and that she would scale back on her work briefly to focus on her family.

She also wrote that she would return to acting after the birth of her second child.