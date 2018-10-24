HK actor Benz Hui moving into Yishun

Veteran actor Benz Hui is a familiar face to fans of Hong Kong drama serials. But he will soon become a familiar face in real life for Yishun residents.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah posted a group photo with the actor and said: "Guess which Hong Kong TVB star will be our resident soon?"

She told The Straits Times that she was near Hui's home when she met him. The area is a private housing estate in her constituency.

"We are glad to have them in Singapore and in Yishun," said Ms Lee of Hui's family.

She added that the Huis were friendly during the meeting.

The news prompted some disbelief and excitement from netizens. In a comment on the post, Facebook user Ivan Loh said: "Wow. Is this for real?"

Netizen Danny Chan said he grew up watching his drama serials.

Hui, 69, started his acting career in the 1970s. Notable projects include crime drama Line Walker (2014), alongside Raymond Lam and Charmaine Sheh, and the movie, Love Undercover (2002), starring Miriam Yeung and Daniel Wu.

In an interview last year with Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News, Hui spoke about his homes in Hong Kong and Singapore. He added that his family members visited Singapore whenever they had time.

He said he liked the local environment and thought that it was a good place to retire in.

According to Shin Min, Hui met his wife in Singapore while working here in the 1980s. Their daughter was born in Singapore before the family moved to Hong Kong.