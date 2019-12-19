Hits from Harry Styles, Coldplay and Halsey

In this monthly column, The Straits Times highlights 10 fresh music releases across various genres that came out in the past month.

Check out new albums, singles and music videos by British singer Harry Styles, the late Canadian troubadour Leonard Cohen, the soundtrack from Disney animated blockbuster Frozen 2 and more.

1 POP/ROCK

FINE LINE

Harry Styles

Columbia / Erskine

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms;

youtu.be/yezDEWako8U

British pop prince Styles continues his musical growth in his second album, Fine Line, and steers far away from his boy-band past.

The One Direction member turns on his whimsical charm through a dozen stylish tracks that lean into genres such as psychedelic pop and classic rock.

2 ELECTROPOP

BLINDING LIGHTS

The Weeknd

XO/Republic

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms;

youtu.be/o6ytLPKscrU

After going off the grid for five months, Canadian singer The Weeknd returned to social media and released two new songs, Heartless and Blinding Lights, from his upcoming fourth album.

Both songs feature references to Las Vegas, also known as Sin City. Blinding Lights features 1980s-style synths and is a collaboration with Swedish pop hitmaker Max Martin.

3 GRIME/HIP-HOP

HEAVY IS THE HEAD

Stormzy

#Merky/Atlantic Records UK

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms;

youtu.be/FuzKK_ZUspk

Stormzy caps a triumphant year marked by a headlining Glastonbury Festival set with his sophomore album, Heavy Is The Head. The British rapper traverses gospel, grime and hard-hitting rhymes with songs featuring contemporaries such as Headie One (Audacity) and pop stars such as Ed Sheeran (Own It).

4 POP/ELECTRONIC/ROCK

HYPERSPACE

Beck

Capitol

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms;

youtu.be/6AF_CJhpTzQ

American alternative rock elder Beck teams up with hip-hop super-producer Pharrell Williams for a series of synth-kissed songs. Beck's 14th album sees him working with producer/songwriter Greg Kurstin and Coldplay's Chris Martin, who sings backing vocals.

The music video for the single Uneventful Days is directed by British singer Devonte Hynes, also known as Blood Orange, and stars actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Tessa Thompson.

5 CLASSIC ROCK

WHO

The Who

Polydor

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms;

youtu.be/QpKhGNaiS6c

They might be down to just two surviving members - guitarist Pete Townshend and singer Roger Daltrey - but British stalwarts The Who can still come up with good tunes. Their 12th album, titled simply Who, is their first new material since Endless Wire in 2006. Songs such as All This Music Must Fade and Ball And Chain are punchy, exuberant numbers that hark back to the band's memorable works from the 1960s and 1970s.

6 POP/BALLAD

SUGA'S INTERLUDE

Halsey

Capitol

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms;

youtu.be/Q5quSXvQtKI

The latest single from American pop singer Halsey has a Korean rap verse by Suga, rapper from K-pop boy band BTS. Halsey previously sang on BTS' hit Boy With Luv.

The new piano ballad will be one of the songs from her upcoming third album Manic, set to be released next year.

7 ROCK/POP

EVERYDAY LIFE

Coldplay

Parlophone/Atlantic

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms;

youtu.be/7HmiFxqdgq4

British band Coldplay's eighth full-length release is a double album in two parts: Sunrise and Sunset. Influenced by Middle Eastern and African music and culture, Martin and band tackle social and political issues, and rope in Nigerian musician Femi Kuti, Belgian singer Stromae and Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage.

8 SOUNDTRACK

FROZEN 2

Various artists

Walt Disney

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms;

youtu.be/gIOyB9ZXn8s

Frozen 2 songs, like the film they are from, are ubiquitous this holiday season. Into The Unknown, a big belting tune, is set to be the successor to the first film's Let It Go, and has two versions, one by Idina Menzel and Aurora, and another by Panic! At The Disco.

Grammy-winning star Kacey Musgraves sings All Is Found and there is even a song, Lost In The Woods, by alternative-rock stalwarts Weezer.

9 ALTERNATIVE COUNTRY/INDIE ROCK

I MADE A PLACE

Bonnie "Prince" Billy

Drag City/Palace Records

Buy from: Drag City (dragcity.com)

Hear it on: youtu.be/LhMz9pvRNCQ

After releasing Songs Of Love And Horror under his real name - Will Oldham - last year, the American singer-songwriter is back to putting out music under his stage name Bonnie "Prince" Billy.

I Made A Place is a 13-track album with songs inspired by his time in Hawaii.

10 FOLK / POP

THANKS FOR THE DANCE

Leonard Cohen

Columbia/Legacy

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms;

youtu.be/2AMMb9CiScI

Thanks For The Dance is a posthumous album by Canadian music icon Cohen.

The songs from the album, his 15th, feature his trademark gravelly vocals recorded during the sessions for his 2016 album You Want It Darker, which came out three weeks before he died.

His son Adam finished the songs with help from artists such as Feist, Beck and Damien Rice.