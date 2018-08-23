Hit the hot spots

1 Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion

George Town, Penang

The interior of this boutique hotel, once the 19th-century residence of Hakka tycoon Cheong Fatt Tze, is where the pivotal mahjong scene near the film's finale happens.

Crazy Rich Asians is not the first film using this place.

Singapore director Glen Goei's The Blue Mansion (2009) was shot there. The political allegory included in its cast Singapore actress Tan Kheng Hua - who also stars in Crazy as Kerry Chu, mother of Rachel Chu (Constance Wu).

2 Carcosa Seri Negara

Perdana Botanical Gardens, Kuala Lumpur

The Young mansion in Tyersall Park has been the family's seat of power for generations in Singapore, but the crew had to head to KL to find a stately home that was both affordable and large enough to suit the story.

The former official residence of the British High Commissioner in Malaya was for a time a boutique hotel, which closed in 2015.

The film crew opened its doors, dusted it off and stuffed it with Peranakan items.

3 Newton Food Centre

Newton, Singapore

Here is where Colin Khoo (Chris Pang), Araminta Lee (Sonoya Mizuno), Rachel (Wu) and Nick (Henry Golding) order an array of dishes while singing the praises of Singapore's street food.

4 Humpback

Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore

This seafood eatery's outdoor area is where a downcast Rachel (Wu) gets a pep talk from good pal Goh Peik Lin (Awkwafina, above), who tells her that Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh), Nick's mother, while a formidable adversary, can be beaten.

5 The Goh Mansion

Cluny Park, Singapore

What do you do when you have all the money in the world, but no taste? You cover everything in gold, of course.

All the gilding shown in the movie is fake and comes from the production crew.

This stately home is where Rachel's friend Peik Lin lives and where Rachel gets an inkling of just how crazy rich Singaporean families can be.

6 Chijmes

Victoria Street, Singapore

The chapel in this shopping-dining zone and former convent is where Araminta and Colin have their wedding, which production designer Nelson Coates turned into a green tropical fantasy.

He flooded the floor to create a pond - it is, after all, the wedding of the century in Singapore and needs a talking point.