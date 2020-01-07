Historic wins for Asians at Golden Globes

South Korean Bong Joon-ho, 50, helped make history by directing and co-writing Parasite, the satire on social class that won Best Foreign Language Film - the first South Korean movie to triumph at the Golden Globe Awards. Awkwafina, 31 (real name Nora Lum), also made history by being the first woman of Asian descent to win Best Actress at the Golden Globes. She stars in The Farewell as Billi, an Asian-American torn between Chinese traditions and Western instincts when her family decides to hide a terminal diagnosis from her grandmother. Both wins are seen as significant victories. Parasite, for breaking the dominance of Europe in the Best Foreign Language Film, and Awkwafina's win, for showing that a film can be set in Asia, using an Asian language, and still be viewed as American.

