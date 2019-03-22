Hip-hop star Future to play debut Singapore show in May

SINGAPORE - American rapper Future will stage his first concert in Singapore at Zepp@BigBox on May 9.

One of contemporary hip-hop's most successful artists, his last five albums, including The Wizrd released in January(2019), have all reached No. 1 on the United States Billboard charts.

His No.1 albums also include Future and Hndrxx, which were released a week apart in 2017.

The Atlanta-born 35-year-old is known for songs such as Low Life (2016), Mask Off (2017) and Where Ya At (2015).

In the recent Grammy Awards (2019), the song King's Dead, a collaboration with rappers Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and singer-songwriter James Blake, won Best Rap Performance.

Early bird tickets at $148 go on sale on Mar 25, 10am, through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).