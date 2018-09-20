Henry Golding to star with Emilia Clarke in romcom

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) breakout star Henry Golding has landed his next Hollywood gig - to co-star with Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke in a romantic comedy co-written by Emma Thompson.

Titled Last Christmas, the film is set to be directed by Paul Feig, who directed Golding in the thriller A Simple Favor, which opened earlier this month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie will be a holiday romance set in London.

In an interview with Radio Times, English playwright Bryony Kimmings, who is co-scripting the screenplay with Thompson, said the film is named after the classic Christmas song of the same name by English musical duo, Wham!.

Golding, 31, is a Malaysia-born British actor whose mother is of Iban ancestry.

The former TV presenter is riding on the huge box-office success of Crazy Rich Asians, which has made more than US$140 million (S$191.8 million) in the United States and more than $6.5 million here, and has become one of the hottest leading men of the moment.

Yip Wai Yee