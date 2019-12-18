Henry Golding movie Last Christmas doing well at box office despite many critics not liking it

Henry Golding can breathe easier now.

The Malaysian-born star had announced his arrival in the movie industry with romantic-comedy blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and his fans are hoping that his new movie Last Christmas will cement his standing.

But the romantic comedy, which is directed by Paul Feig and co-stars Emilia Clarke, did not get the thumbs up from many critics when it was released in November, according to trade publication Variety.

Still, Last Christmas has earned more than US$100 million (S$136 million) at the box office, with US$34.4 million coming from North America, and US$66.5 million from elsewhere.

The people who cast Golding will be pleased since the film - which is showing in Singapore cinemas - reportedly cost only US$25 million to make.

Inspired by a Wham! song of the same name, Last Christmas also stars CRA alumnus Michelle Yeoh.

But it has a long way to go before it can match CRA's US$238.5 million box-office haul.

Golding will also be hoping to kick off next year on a strong note when his next film The Gentlemen, a thriller directed by Guy Ritchie, opens in January.