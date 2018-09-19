Henry Golding lands next Hollywood gig alongside Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke

Henry Golding will star in a romantic comedy set in London with Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.
Henry Golding will star in a romantic comedy set in London with Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.PHOTOS: AFP
Published
30 min ago
yipwy@sph.com.sg
@STyipwaiyee

SINGAPORE - Crazy Rich Asians breakout star Henry Golding has landed his next Hollywood gig - to co-star with Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke in a romantic comedy co-written by Emma Thompson.

Titled Last Christmas, the film is set to be directed by Paul Feig, who directed Golding in the thriller A Simple Favor, which opened earlier in September.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie will be a holiday romance set in London.

In an interview with Radio Times, English playwright Bryony Kimmings, who is co-scripting the screenplay with Thompson, said that the film is indeed named after the classic Christmas song of the same name by English musical duo, Wham!.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!