Henry Golding lands next Hollywood gig alongside Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke

SINGAPORE - Crazy Rich Asians breakout star Henry Golding has landed his next Hollywood gig - to co-star with Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke in a romantic comedy co-written by Emma Thompson.

Titled Last Christmas, the film is set to be directed by Paul Feig, who directed Golding in the thriller A Simple Favor, which opened earlier in September.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie will be a holiday romance set in London.

In an interview with Radio Times, English playwright Bryony Kimmings, who is co-scripting the screenplay with Thompson, said that the film is indeed named after the classic Christmas song of the same name by English musical duo, Wham!.