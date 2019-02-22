Henry Golding co-hosts pre-Oscars party, wife Liv Lo in pain over brother's death

LOS ANGELES - At a party on Tuesday (Feb 19) night, Henry Golding, 32, probably could not dodge questions of whether he had been tapped as the next actor to play James Bond.

Gossip portal TMZ had asked him recently and he had said coyly: "I couldn't possibly say anything about that."

But he was given the licence to thrill at Tuesday's pre-Oscars bash after organiser Vanity Fair asked him to co-host.

His wife, Liv Lo, 33, meanwhile, is in a more sombre mood, going online to share her grief over the recent death of younger brother Sam.

"The night of your passing you were celebrating life's success and madly in love. I understand that you were so acutely intoxicated that you may not have understood the consequences of your actions," she wrote.

Vowing to move on, Lo, a TV presenter, added that "you have given me confidence to pursue my fears and spend my time appreciating every precious moment and encounter".