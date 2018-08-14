Henry Golding among Crazy Rich Asians cast to attend red carpet in Singapore on Aug 21

SINGAPORE - Henry Golding, the lead in the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, will be in Singapore for a red carpet ceremony next week.

The actor, who plays Nick Young, the character in the movie who is heir to one of Singapore's wealthiest families, will be joined on the carpet by Singapore actors Pierre Png, Tan Kheng Hua, Koh Chieng Mun, Fiona Xie, Selena Tan, Janice Koh, Amy Cheng and Constance Lau, as well as photographer Russel Wong and others.

With them will be director Jon M. Chu and producer John Penotti.

The event is open to the public and will take place at the Outdoor Piazza in front of Capitol Theatre on Aug 21 from 7pm.

The film, based on the 2013 bestseller of the same name by novelist Kevin Kwan, opens in theatres here on Aug 22.