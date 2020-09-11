Hello, Sidney: Actress Neve Campbell reprises role in new Scream film

Be prepared to scream again.

Canadian actress Neve Campbell, who is known for her role as Sidney Prescott in the Scream slasher films (1996 to 2011), has signed on to reprise her iconic role in the fifth instalment of the franchise, according to a joint statement by Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures on Thursday (Sept 10).

Campbell, 46, will be joined by David Arquette and Courteney Cox, who appeared with her in the previous four movies and will return as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers in the relaunched film.

The new movie, which has new cast members Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, is scheduled to be released in January, 2022.

In the press statement, Campbell said she was "beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro", referring to the fictional town of the movies.

The new movie is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who have directed horror movies such as V/H/S (2012), Devil's Due (2014) and Ready or Not (2019).

Scream is a long-running genre-busting horror franchise which generated four feature films Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000) and Scream 4 (2011).

In the movies, a high school in Woosbro is targeted by a cloaked killer called Ghostface, who wears a ghoulish mask based on The Scream painting by Norwegian painter Edvard Munch. The killer usually taunts Prescott with a phone call beginning with "Hello, Sidney".

Directed by the late Wes Craven, the famed "maestro of horror," the four films went on to gross more than US$600 million in worldwide box office receipts.

Campbell recently starred in the action thriller Skyscraper (2018) with Dwayne Johnson. She has also starred in the political dramatic comedy Hot Air (2018), the drama Castle In The Ground (2019) and Netflix's political thriller series House Of Cards (2013 to 2018).