Heinz ketchup bottles with Sheeran's tattoos auctioned off

LONDON• Ed Sheeran is such a fan that he reportedly has an assistant to make sure he has access to Heinz Tomato Ketchup wherever he tours.

The singer even has a tattoo of the product on his arm.

Now, fans are dipping into his passion. Last Thursday, three limited-edition bottles of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, with Sheeran's tattoos printed on the packaging, were lapped up at auction in London, with one fetching £1,500 (S$2,500). The other two were sold for £1,050 and £1,100.

Only 150 of the Ed Sheeran X Heinz Tomato Ketchup, the Tattoo Edition bottles, will be available across the world.

Mr Nigel Dickie, Kraft Heinz director of corporate affairs, suspected not many people would open the bottles, but they had "perfectly enjoyable ketchup" inside.

About 100 bottles will be the prizes in a free global draw, according to a statement linked to Sheeran's Instagram account, and the remainder would go to his and Heinz superfans and museums.

All money raised from the bottles will be donated to East Anglia's Children's Hospices, a charity nominated by Sheeran, and Rise Against Hunger, which is supported by Heinz.

The 28-year-old, who has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, is a long-time fan of the sauce.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with the brand to release Tomato Edchup and starred in a television advertisement for the release.

REUTERS