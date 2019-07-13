Heidi Klum marries rocker

LONDON • Heidi Klum does not kiss and tell.

She married rocker Tom Kaulitz in February and it is only now that media outlets have got wind of it.

Celebrity portal TMZ reported that the couple said "I do" on Feb 22, which marked the one-year anniversary of their first meeting.

It is the third marriage for supermodel Klum, 46, and the second for the 29-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist.

A hint had come in January when Klum turned up on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to say: "I've been married twice. I still believe in love and marriage. Even though I've failed twice at it. I guess I'm not very good at it.

"But I found a great person. Let's see what happens."

Dismissing the couple's age gap in another interview, she noted: "You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is going to give you only more wrinkles."