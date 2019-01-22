Heart of apocalyptic virus drama The Passage is father-daughter-like relationship

LOS ANGELES - As the ratings of zombie show The Walking Dead (2010 to now) continue to nosedive, along comes another virus-based apocalyptic drama.

Based on a best-selling trilogy by American author Justin Cronin, The Passage is about the outbreak from a botched government experiment, which turns some death-row inmates into highly infectious vampires. But scientists realise an orphan girl may hold the key to stopping the virus and saving humanity.

Like the books, the series - which airs on Tuesdays on Fox (9pm, Singtel TV Channel 330 and StarHub TV Channel 505, and streaming on Fox+) - takes place on an epic scale that spans centuries.

But at a press day in Los Angeles last year, its creators and cast tell The Straits Times and other media the heart of the story will be the friendship between 10-year-old Amy Bellafonte (Saniyya Sidney) and Brad Wolgast (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), the government agent sent to hunt her down.

Their father-and-daughter-like relationship was inspired by Cronin's own, the author reveals.

The 56-year-old says: "I didn't write these books as a vampire or genre (story) in particular - I wrote this as a father-daughter novel.

"I constructed the story over a period of three months, for an hour every day, with my eight-year-old daughter riding her bicycle and me running beside her. We were playing a game called 'Let's make a novel', and she had dared me to write a story about a girl who saves the world."

Cronin's novels The Passage (2010), The Twelve (2012) and City Of Mirrors (2016) won fulsome praise, the New York Times Book Review calling The Passage "a literary superthriller" and horror author Stephen King labelling it "one of the great achievements in American fantasy fiction".

With the help of his young daughter, Cronin wrote the initial outline for The Passage. "It was 30 single-spaced pages of material for a novel that was vastly better than what I was supposed to be writing. So I jumped the tracks and wrote these novels."

The actors who play Amy and Wolgast found themselves developing a close bond.

The father-daughter element of the story had been a draw for Gosselaar, 44, who is best known for the sitcom Saved By The Bell (1989 to 1993). "What hooked me was the relationship with Amy. I have a 12-year-old daughter and for me, that was the heart of the story."

Saniyya, who has appeared in films such as Hidden Figures (2016), loved working with the older actor.

"He taught me that you've got to have a laugh at times.

"When we're doing a scene, it's awesome to be able to see him in the moment. So I learn off of that. And then when I act and I'm with him, it feels wonderful," says the 12-year-old.

The relationship of these two characters aside, the show will depart from the books in crucial ways, including how it structures the action, say its creators.

Showrunner, writer and executive producer Liz Heldens is a fan of the books but chose to begin the series with a look at the government experiment, Project Noah, where things first go wrong.

"The reason the beginning of the show is different was an effort to give everyone in the show a credible point of view," she explains.

"The scientists at Project Noah know there's a pandemic coming - there's a huge emergency and they need this little girl to get the vaccine ready. They're doing the wrong thing for the right reasons - that was an effort to make sure all the characters had nuance and you could understand why everybody was doing what they're doing."

Although Cronin is credited as a writer on the show, he was happy to let Heldens do her thing.

He says: "A book is not a fixed thing - it's something that happens in the mind of a reader and it happens differently every single time somebody reads it.

"So adapting it - that happens every time the book gets read. What's happening here is adapting it for an entirely different medium that has a different toolbox, rhythms and constraints."

