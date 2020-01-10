HBO to produce Parasite mini-series

NEW YORK (AFP) - HBO has secured the rights to adapt South Korean film-maker Bong Joon-ho's critical smash hit Parasite into a mini-series, the US cable channel said on Thursday (Jan 9).

Television companies vying to adapt the movie included Netflix, which produced Bong's 2017 hit Okja, entertainment website Deadline Hollywood reported.

A dark satire about a relationship between two families, Parasite picked up the coveted Palme d'Or at Cannes and a best foreign film Golden Globe.

"Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," the 50-year-old Bong said as he accepted the award at the Globes on Sunday (Jan 5).

"I think we use only one language - the cinema."

Already considered a favourite for the foreign-language-movie Oscar - with the nominations announcement coming on Monday (Jan 13) - some analysts say Parasite could be a contender to win best picture too.

Joining Bong on the adaptation will be Adam McKay, Oscar-winning writer-director of The Big Short (2015) and Vice (2018).