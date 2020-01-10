HBO to produce Parasite mini-series

Park So Dam (left) and Choi Woo Sik star in Parasite. The movie won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film.
Park So Dam (left) and Choi Woo Sik star in Parasite. The movie won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film.PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE PICTURES
Published
39 min ago

NEW YORK (AFP) - HBO has secured the rights to adapt South Korean film-maker Bong Joon-ho's critical smash hit Parasite into a mini-series, the US cable channel said on Thursday (Jan 9).

Television companies vying to adapt the movie included Netflix, which produced Bong's 2017 hit Okja, entertainment website Deadline Hollywood reported.

A dark satire about a relationship between two families, Parasite picked up the coveted Palme d'Or at Cannes and a best foreign film Golden Globe.

"Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," the 50-year-old Bong said as he accepted the award at the Globes on Sunday (Jan 5).

"I think we use only one language - the cinema."

Already considered a favourite for the foreign-language-movie Oscar - with the nominations announcement coming on Monday (Jan 13) - some analysts say Parasite could be a contender to win best picture too.

Joining Bong on the adaptation will be Adam McKay, Oscar-winning writer-director of The Big Short (2015) and Vice (2018).

Topics: 

Branded Content