Have Lady Gaga and Madonna ended their long-time feud?

LOS ANGELES - Have the Queen of Pop Madonna and newly minted Oscar winner Lady Gaga buried their hatchet and ended their longstanding feud?

It appears to be so, judging from the photo shared on Time magazine's official Instagram feed and a similar photo shared later by Madonna on Twitter and Instagram. She was seen embracing Gaga in the photo, with the caption "Don't mess with Italian girls".

The photo was taken at Madonna's post-Academy Awards party on Sunday (Feb 24). Gaga won the Oscar for Best Original Song for co-writing the song Shallow for the movie A Star Is Born, which she starred in with Bradley Cooper.

The rumoured feud between Madonna and Gaga began eight years ago, after Madonna claimed similarities between her 1989 song Express Yourself and Gaga's Born This Way, which was released in 2011. Gaga has denied ripping off Madonna's work.