Have Chinese actress Zhou Xun and Hollywood actor Archie Kao split up?

Chinese actress Zhou Xun married Chinese-American actor Archie Kao in 2014, but they have been constantly dogged by rumours of a split.

Zhou, 45, and Kao, 50, have rarely been seen together in public since their marriage and have had almost no interaction between them on social media since 2017.

Netizens have cited several reasons for their possible split, including their long-distance relationship as Zhou is based in China and Kao is mostly in the United States.

He has acted in American television series such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2001 to 2012) and Chicago P.D. (2014).

The actor has ventured into Chinese movies and TV serials in the last few years, having acted in films such as Ulterior Motive (2015) and Legend Of The Ancient Sword (2018); and series such as Fighter Of The Destiny (2017) and Nothing Gold Can Stay (2017).

Zhou's agency has not been responding to speculation of their split after denying the rumour early on in their marriage.

On Wednesday (May 20), eagle-eyed netizens noted that Kao had deleted all his photos with Zhou on his Instagram account. His last photo on Instagram was of him at Inspiration Point in the United States on Tuesday, with the caption, "Social distancing in nature".

However, the photos of him and Zhou were still on his Weibo account.

Zhou's Weibo account has not had photos of them together for some time.

She has acted in movies such as Painted Skin (2008) and The Silent War (2012); and starred as Consort Ruyi in the TV serial Ruyi's Royal Love In The Palace (2018). Zhou, and fellow actress Zhang Ziyi, are the only two actors who have won Taiwan's Golden Horse Award, a Hong Kong Film Award and China's Golden Rooster Award.