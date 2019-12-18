Harvey Weinstein says he is a 'forgotten man'

NEW YORK • In his first interview in more than a year, disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein called himself a "forgotten man".

He said he should be remembered for the opportunities he provided to female actors and directors rather than for the allegations of sexual assault lodged against him.

"I made more movies directed by women and about women than any film-maker and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue," The New York Post quoted Weinstein as saying.

"I did it first. I pioneered it.

"My work has been forgotten."

The interview, which appeared in The Post on Sunday, comes just weeks before his trial on rape charges in Manhattan.

Weinstein specifically mentioned actress Gwyneth Paltrow who, he said, was paid US$10 million (S$13.5 million) in 2003 to make the movie View From The Top when he ran film studio Miramax then.

"She was the highest-paid female actor in an independent film, higher paid than all the men," he noted.

Paltrow later accused Weinstein of luring her to a hotel room when she was 22 and trying to give her a massage.

Weinstein also told The Post that after the Sept 11 terrorist attacks, he helped raise US$100 million for emergency responders through charity Robin Hood Foundation.

After dozens of women made allegations against him, he resigned from the foundation's board of directors.

According to The Post, Weinstein, 67, declined to discuss the charges he is facing in his trial, which is set to begin on Jan 6.

He stands accused of raping one woman, who has not been identified, at a hotel in 2003 and forcing another to allow him to perform oral sex on her at his Manhattan apartment in 2006.

The reaction to Weinstein's statements to The Post was swift and furious.

On Sunday night, 23 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct - among them, actresses Rosanna Arquette and Ashley Judd - released a statement.

Weinstein "says in a new interview he doesn't want to be forgotten", the statement added.

"Well, he won't be.

"He will be remembered as an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing."

Actress Rose McGowan - who has sued Weinstein over what she has called his effort to squelch her accusations that he raped her - posted a tweet attacking his claims that he had been forgotten.

"I didn't forget you, Harvey," she wrote. "My body didn't forget you.

"I wish it could."

Weinstein's lawyers said the interview was arranged without their knowledge and they were unaware of it until it was published.

The interview in The Post was published only days after he and the board of his bankrupt studio were said to have reached a tentative US$25-million civil settlement agreement with dozens of his accusers.

On the same day, a judge in Manhattan increased Weinstein's bail, ordering him to post a US$2-million insurance company bond after prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office complained he had mishandled his electronic ankle monitor.

Weinstein has appeared at a handful of recent court hearings looking frail and using first a cane, then a walker.

He told The Post that he had agreed to the interview to counter arguments he had exaggerated his deteriorating physical condition.

NYTIMES