Harvey Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island jail from hospital, says spokesman

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week, was being transferred to New York's Rikers Island jail complex from Bellevue Hospital on Thursday (March 5), according to his spokesman.

Weinstein was in the process of being moved shortly after 1pm, said his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer.

He was taken to Bellevue following his conviction on Feb 24 after reportedly complaining of heart palpitations.

A Bellevue spokeswoman declined to comment.

New York City Department of Correction, which runs the jail, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

He faces up to 29 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 11.

Jurors acquitted Weinstein on the two most serious charges, predatory sexual assault, which carried a maximum life sentence.

The verdict was seen as a milestone for the #MeToo movement, which was fuelled by his case starting in late 2017.

The movement inspired women to accuse hundreds of powerful men - in entertainment, business, media, politics and other fields - of sexual misconduct.