Harry Styles robbed at knifepoint

LONDON • Things did not come up roses for former One Direction singer Harry Styles (above) on Valentine's Day.

He was reportedly mugged at knifepoint in London close to midnight.

According to the police, the 26-year old was "threatened with a knife" but escaped harm after he handed over an unspecified amount of cash.

The Mirror Online cited a source as saying: "He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm, and getting the situation over with.

"Understandably, though, it left him very shaken afterwards."

The singer's bad luck did not change on Tuesday at the Brit Awards, where he was up for best male solo artist and best album.

Styles, who performed an emotional rendition of Falling at the event, lost to rapper Stormzy, while his album Fine Line was edged out by Dave's rap album Psychodrama.