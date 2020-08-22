Harry Potter amusement park in Tokyo to open in 2023

TOKYO • •Muggles in Japan can discover how the Harry Potter films (2001 to 2011) were made at a new amusement park opening in 2023 in Tokyo, Warner Bros said, in the latest expansion of the multi-billion-dollar wizarding franchise.

The attraction, offering visitors a behind-the-scenes look into the production of the eight hit movies, is the second of its kind, modelled on the original permanent studio exhibition in Britain.

The theme park will display film sets, original costumes and props used in the shooting of the movies.

The Studio Tour Tokyo will stretch across 30,000 sq m, with its walking tour taking visitors through Hogwarts and Diagon Alley.

It is being constructed on the site of the Toshimaen amusement park, according to the American movie studio and Seibu Railways, which runs the Japanese park.

Toshimaen, one of the biggest amusement parks in Tokyo with more than 30 rides and attractions, opened in 1926 and is scheduled to close at the end of this month.

Ms Ann Sarnoff, chairman and chief executive officer of Warner Bros, said in a press statement that the new theme park will offer "fans of all ages a unique way to get closer to the films and truly immerse themselves in the Wizarding World", as the company looks forward "to creating something very special".

The first Making Of Harry Potter film-studio park outside London opened in 2012 and attracted 6,000 visitors a day before the coronavirus pandemic.

There are also Harry Potter theme parks created by Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood in the United States, and Osaka in Japan.

Harry Potter grew into a global phenomenon from the books about the boy wizard by British author J.K. Rowling - seven volumes were published between 1997 and 2007.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE