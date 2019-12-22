Harry Potter actress Emma Watson has small reunion with former co-stars

It is probably the best Christmas gift for fans of the Harry Potter movies.

British actress Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the 2001 to 2011 film series, first posted on Instagram a black-and-white photo of a small cast reunion with the caption, "Merry Christmas from us". In the photo, Watson, 29, was seen with her Harry Potter co-stars Tom Felton, 32; Evanna Lynch, 28; Bonnie Wright, 28; and Matthew Lewis, 30.

Both Wright (who played Ginny Weasley) and Lynch (Luna Lovegood) reposted the black-and-white photo on their Instagram, as Lynch wrote, "AS IF I'm not going to repost this".

Felton (Draco Malfoy) posted the same photo - but with colour - on his Instagram with the caption, "Seasons greetings from my school mates". They played students with magical abilities in the fictional Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the movies.

Lewis (Neville Longbottom) posted a slightly different photo from the other actors, with the caption, "Roses between two thorns...".

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) - two main actors of the film series - were not present in the photo, disappointing some fans who hoped they would turn up in future reunions. Grint did meet up with Felton to deliver Christmas gifts at a children's hospital in London, according to a later post by Felton.

Watson and Felton sparked speculation in August that they were dating when Felton posted a photo on Instagram of them playing the guitar while in pyjamas.

Watson can be seen in new movie Little Women, an adaptation from of Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel of the same name, which is scheduled to be released in Singapore in January.