Harrison Ford investigated for aviation mishap

LOS ANGELES • American actor Harrison Ford piloted a plane across a runway as another aircraft was taking off, aviation officials said on Wednesday, confirming they have opened an investigation into the star.

It is the latest aviation mishap for the 77-year-old Indiana Jones (1981 to 2008) actor and flying enthusiast, who misheard an air traffic instruction during the incident - which did not cause any damage or injuries - last Friday.

"The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway... while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

The planes were 1km apart during the incident at a Los Angeles county airport.

Ford had been told to stop as the other plane practised landing and immediately taking off, but continued across the runway instead.

"Excuse me sir, I thought exactly the opposite. I'm terribly sorry," Ford can be heard saying in an audio recording.

Ford - one of the biggest names in Hollywood, who rose to fame as smuggler-pilot Han Solo in the blockbuster Star Wars movies (1977 to 2019) - had previously avoided punishment over a near-miss aviation incident at another southern California airport in 2017.

He had mistakenly landed a plane of the same model on a taxiway instead of the runway, passing over a Boeing 737 with 110 passengers and six crew on board.

Two years earlier, he had performed an emergency landing after suffering engine failure in a World War II vintage aircraft, hitting a tree and crashing in a California golf course. He suffered multiple injuries in the 2015 incident, including a broken pelvis and ankle.

Ford took his first flying lessons in college and gave up due to a lack of money, but got back into it after becoming an established film star.

Now, with years of flying under his belt, Ford has owned several planes, from two-seat bush aircraft to corporate jets.

His representatives told Agence France-Presse that "there was never any danger of a collision" in the latest incident.

