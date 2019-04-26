Harder for Seungri to dodge an arrest warrant now?

SEOUL - Talk that former BigBang singer Seungri would be arrested has often cropped up since the K-pop scandal broke in January.

The 28-year-old, who has quit show business, is in trouble over alleged offences, from procurement of prostitutes to embezzlement of money.

He has been questioned by the police many times and his troubles even caused the share price of his former agency, YG Entertainment, to fall.

The latest update, from Korean media, is that more incriminating evidence has been dug up by the authorities, and an arrest warrant now seems imminent.

If he is arrested, he joins singer Jung Joon-young, 30, who shared illegal footage of women in sex acts in a chatroom whose members included Seungri himself.

Seungri's situation looks bleak after the police questioned prostitutes who were reportedly linked to the business activities of the singer and former Yuri Holdings' chief executive Yoo In-suk.

The latter has admitted to the police that sexual services were offered to a group of Japanese investors who stayed at a ritzy Seoul hotel in 2015.

Seungri told the police that he paid only for their three-day hotel stay.

According to the allkpop portal, he used a YG Entertainment credit card.

The police said a chat-log involving Seungri, Yoo and Jung indicated that the pampering of the Japanese investors surfaced in the conversation.

Yoo allegedly even asked if he could give Jung a treat and send the prostitutes to his home.

In another report on the scandal, the soompi portal said the police had booked 17 women over prostitution offences.

It is not known for now if all the misdeeds were linked to Seungri, who is also said to have paid for social escorts to attend his birthday bash in the Philippines in 2017.