Hanks pledges blood for vaccine research

Many celebrities have donated their time and money in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

But some, like actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who have both recovered from Covid-19 recently, have offered to donate their blood to help in research for a vaccine for Covid-19.

"A lot of the question is, is what now? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," Hanks, 63, told the National Public Radio during a recent podcast interview.

He added: "We have not only been approached, we have also said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?' And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the 'Hank-ccine'".

Hanks and Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus last month while Hanks was in Australia working on a movie about Elvis Presley.

American television host George Stephanopoulos has also said he will donate his blood plasma to help in trials to develop treatment for Covid-19 patients.

Stephanopoulos, 59, an anchor on the ABC network, tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

He said last week he had signed up for a clinical trial study and will donate his blood plasma after tests showed he had developed antibodies to fight the virus.