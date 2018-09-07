Han Solo jacket, Marty McFly hoverboard for sale at movie props auction

LONDON (REUTERS) - Fancy wearing Han Solo's jacket? Or perhaps donning Indiana Jones' fedora hat? Or how about a trip on Marty McFly's hoverboard?

Movie buffs have a chance to get their hands on a treasure trove of memorabilia from fan favourites such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Back to the Future II in an auction of film props and costumes in London this month.

London and Los Angeles-based Prop Store, which sells the items, is putting more than 600 lots from some 150 movies and television shows, under the hammer on Sept 20.

"This collection is unique and special just because of the calibre and volume of recognisable and iconic props and costumes," Props Store founder and chief executive officer Stephen Lane told Reuters on Thursday (Sept 6) at an exhibition of the auction items.

The leading lot of the sale is the jacket worn by Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford, in the 1980 film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, which is expected to fetch between £500,000 to £1 million (S$890,000 to S$1.7 million).

The blue-grey jacket, which was found by Lane at a costume house and screen-matched, is "the only significant Han Solo costume piece from the original trilogy ever to come to public auction", the company says.

Other Star Wars items include a Stormtrooper helmet from The Last Jedi film, estimated at £30,000-£50,000 and being sold for charity, as well as Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber from Revenge Of The Sith movie, expected to sell for £50,000-£100,000.

Back To The Future fans have the chance to buy one of the hoverboards Michael J. Fox used in the 1989 sci-fi sequel.

That is seen fetching £30,000 to £50,000.

A fedora hat Ford wore as Indiana Jones in Raiders Of The Lost Ark is estimated at £200,000-£300,000.

Other auction items include Captain America's distressed army rescue costume from the 2011 The First Avenger film as well as a Superman costume, worn by Christopher Reeve.