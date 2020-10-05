Hamasaki pregnant with second child

TOKYO • Japanese singer Ayumi Hamasaki (left) surprised fans earlier this year when she announced that she had given birth to a son in November last year.

The queen of J-pop called her son "an angel" but did not disclose who the father is.

Several media outlets speculated that he is 22-year-old dancer Shunpei Araki.

Hamasaki dropped a further bombshell on her 42nd birthday last Friday after her online concert when she disclosed that she is pregnant with her second child.

She wrote on her official fan site that she had a "second angel" in her tummy and that she would do her best to raise the baby. The Japanese media speculated that she is four to five months pregnant.

Hamasaki was previously married to Austrian actor and model Manuel Schwarz between 2011 and 2012, and American medical student Tyson Bodkin from 2013 to 2016.

She was romantically linked to Araki in 2018, but she has never confirmed the relationship. Araki wished Hamasaki a happy birthday on social media last Friday, addressing her as "Queen".

Hamasaki broke onto the scene in 1998 with her debut single Poker Face.

She was originally planning to hold a concert tour from February to August this year to mark her 22nd year in show business. However, it was cancelled after her first show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hamasaki, who revealed in 2017 that she was grappling with hearing loss, released two singles in July.