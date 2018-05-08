Halsey to play return show in Singapore

SINGAPORE - American pop singer Halsey will be back in Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre Aug 8.

The 23-year-old is known for pop hits like Colors, Bad At Love, as well as Closer, her global chart-topping collaboration with EDM duo The Chainsmokers. Closer was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards last year (2017).

Her second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, topped the Billboard charts when it was released last year. Her debut album, Badlands (2015), reached No. 2 in the same charts.

She last played here at the Padang in 2016, a set that was part of that year's Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Tickets from $88 to $158 will be sold through Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158 8588) and selected SingPost outlets on May 12, 12 noon, for Starhub customers and May 13, 12 noon, for the public.