Hallmark fires actress Lori Loughlin

NEW YORK • Deeming it not a class act, the Hallmark channel has cut ties with actress Lori Loughlin (above) after she was arrested for alleged participation in a scheme aimed at getting students into elite colleges.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, it said: "We have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving her."

Loughlin, 54, has starred in Hallmark Channel's original romantic holiday movies, including 2018's Homegrown Christmas and 2016's Every Christmas Has A Story.

She also leads the Hallmark Movies And Mysteries channel's television movie series, Garage Sale Mystery. Since 2014, she has played Jennifer Shannon, an antique store owner who solves crimes.

When she was arraigned on Wednesday in court, she surrendered her passport, but was allowed to travel to Canada for work. She is out on bail.

According to court records, she participated in a scheme with William Rick Singer, owner of a college-admission company.

He was paid by wealthy parents to help their children cheat on college entrance exams and falsify students' athletic records to gain entry to top schools, including Stanford, Yale and Georgetown.

Loughlin's two daughters have reportedly decided to leave the University of Southern California.

DPA