Hairdresser makes sex allegations against R. Kelly

NEW YORK • A woman, who was once R. Kelly's hairdresser, said he tried to force her to perform oral sex. When she resisted, he allegedly masturbated on her.

This first-time public revelation was made by Ms Lanita Carter, one of the accusers in a criminal sex abuse case against the singer.

"I've been carrying this since 2003," she told CBS news in an excerpt of an interview set to air yesterday.

"I have had to sit on a public bus and watch public conversation: 'Did you hear about what they did with R. Kelly? They need to leave that man alone.' And I can't stand up for myself."

Ms Carter is one of four women involved in a case brought by Chicago prosecutors who charged Kelly with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Three of his alleged victims were underage while Ms Carter was 24 at the time of her attack.

Through tears, Ms Carter spoke of her struggle coming forward against a celebrity. "If I die tomorrow, I know that I told the truth," she said. "It's hard when it's a celebrity.

"You can talk about me. You can not like what I'm saying about your favourite singer... But this is my life, this is my truth."

The abuse described in the criminal case against Kelly - who is out on bail - is alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2010.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE