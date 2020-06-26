Hackers threaten to sell legal documents belonging to Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj

LOS ANGELES • Entertainment business news outlet Variety reported last month that Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, a prominent media and entertainment law firm, has had its internal data systems hacked.

The hackers claimed they have a staggering 756 gigabytes of information, including those pertaining to many A-list music and entertainment figures such as Lady Gaga, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj.

According to cyber security firm Emsisoft, the hackers said in a post on a Dark Web forum that the information includes contracts, non-disclosure agreements, contact details and private correspondence.

Calling themselves REvil, the hackers have threatened in another post on the Dark Web to auction the stolen documents belonging to the firm's top clients.

Laying out a schedule beginning on July 1, they said the first to be sold will be documents pertaining to Carey, Minaj and basketball star LeBron James. All three start at US$600,000 (S$835,500).

The second set of documents pertaining to music companies Bad Boy Records, MTV and Universal will be auctioned two days later, on July 3.

Bidding for Bad Boy begins at US$750,000, while documents for MTV and Universal start at US$1 million.

An unspecified third set of documents will be auctioned on July 5.

The post reads in part: "We have so many value files, and the lucky ones who buy these data will be satisfied for a very long time. Show business is not concerts and love of fans only - also it is big money and social manipulation, mud lurking behind the scenes and sexual scandals, drugs and treachery."

The post ends with a message to the law firm's founder, famed entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman: "Mr Grubman, you have a chance to stop that, and you know what to do."

This is presumably a reference to an earlier US$42 million ransom request.

Mr Grubman has maintained that he would not negotiate with the hackers.

A statement by a spokesman for the firm said: "The most recent post is yet another desperate nuisance tactic these criminals are using to try to squeeze out a profit from stolen data. Our clients and the entertainment industry as a whole have overwhelmingly applauded the firm's position that we will not give into extortion."