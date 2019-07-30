LOS ANGELES • A hacker took control of actress Jessica Alba's Twitter account late last Saturday and posted a series of inflammatory messages.

One tweet said "Nazi Germany did nothing wrong", even though historians reported that Adolf Hitler sent millions of Jews to concentration camps in World War II.

Other hateful messages included offers of a reward to anyone who targeted homosexuals and complaints against certain racial groups over their links to high crime rates.

But the hack was discovered early on Sunday, with Twitter employees deleting all the objectionable tweets, reported Fox News.

Alba, 38, who has more than nine million Twitter followers, reportedly slept through the entire hacking episode.

It is not known why the hackers chose her account, as any extraordinary tweets would be suspect, given that she is not associated with any radical ideas or comments.