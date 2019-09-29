Gwyneth Paltrow's teenage daughter is the spitting image of her in rare family photo

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree - that saying certainly applies to Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter.

The Oscar-winning actress seldom posts photos of her children on social media, but when fashion journalist Derek Blasberg posted on his Instagram a photo of Paltrow with her daughter Apple Martin and her mother, actress Blythe Danner, on Friday (Sept 27), many fans were struck by the similarity in looks between Paltrow and Apple.

Paltrow celebrated her 47th birthday on Friday. Apple is 15 and Danner is 76.

"Today is the middle one's birthday, but let's celebrate the entire Danner-Paltrow-Martin bloodline," Blasberg wrote. "Here are three kind, talented, sweet, lithe (rhymes with Blythe!), wonderful women. The apple doesn't fall from the tree - and neither does Apple. Wishing you the absolute bestest year ever @gwynethpaltrow!"

Apple is Paltrow's daughter with ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. They also have a son, Moses, 13. They were married for 11 years before they separated in 2014, coining the famous term "conscious uncoupling".

The two have since moved on from the marriage, as Paltrow married television producer Brad Falchuk last year, while Martin is dating Fifty Shades Of Grey (2015) actress Dakota Johnson.