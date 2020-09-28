Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates 48th birthday in birthday suit

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow marked her 48th birthday by posing in nothing but her birthday suit in a post on Instagram on Monday (Sept 28).

"In nothing but my birthday suit today," the Academy Award-winning star of films like Iron Man and Shakespeare in Love wrote in a caption accompanying the picture, which saw her strategically positioning her arm and leg across her body.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," she added, in reference to Goop, her health and lifestyle brand.

While celebrity friends like model Naomi Campbell, actress Charlize Theron and media personality Paris Hilton all expressed their support for her bold snapshot in the comments, her 16-year-old daughter Apple's embarrassment was apparent in her comment of "MOM".

Apple is Paltrow's oldest child, along with 14-year-old son Moses, whom she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay front man Chris Martin. She married the co-creator of television show Glee, Brad Falchuk, in 2018.