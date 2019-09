For her first show in Singapore in 10 years, American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani brought both her solo hits and No Doubt numbers to life last night with plenty of style and fun energy.

Her show at the Padang stage of the Marina Bay Street Circuit was attended by a crowd of 45,000. She was one of several musical acts, including Fatboy Slim and Muse, performing as part of the Singapore Grand Prix 2019, which ends today.