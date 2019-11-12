Guy Ritchie, Hugh Grant recreate 65-year-old Singapore photo that features their fathers

Sixty-five years ago, the fathers of actor Hugh Grant and director Guy Ritchie posed for a photograph in Singapore, with two other men.

The celebrities' dads - Captain James Grant and Captain John Ritchie - were stationed in Singapore then as part of infantry regiment Seaforth Highlanders.

To mark Remembrance Sunday on Nov 10, Guy Ritchie released that old photo and another replicating the original one, with the director and Hugh Grant taking the same positions as their fathers.

The original photograph has Captain John Ritchie ( right) and Captain James Grant (standing, centre).

The regiment, part of the British Army, existed from 1881 to 1961 and fought in two world wars.

Hugh Grant is in the cast of Guy Ritchie's next film The Gentleman, along with Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell.

It is due for release next year.