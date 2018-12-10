Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham settles lawsuit with former Fleetwood Mac bandmates

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and his former Fleetwood Mac bandmates have settled a lawsuit he filed after he was axed from a tour.

Buckingham, a key member of the British-American band with hits such as Don't Stop and Go Your Own Way, did not disclose the terms of any settlement agreement, but he expressed little hope of rejoining Fleetwood Mac.

"I'm pretty much figuring that I won't," he told CBS News.

He filed a civil lawsuit in October in Los Angeles, accusing other members of the band of breach of contract. He said the dispute stemmed from a clash between the planned 2018/19 Fleetwood Mac tour and his wishes to play some solo dates.

The settlement was reached a couple of weeks ago, Buckingham, 69, told CBS News.

"We've all signed off on something," he said.

Fleetwood Mac, which first formed in 1967, has been plagued by behind-the-scenes romantic and creative tensions among its members and a shifting lineup over the years.