Gugudan's Kang Mina says her sparkling water diet was 'really unhealthy'

SEOUL • The world of K-pop is full of extreme dieting fads and celebrities such as Korean girl group Gugudan's Kang Mina know all too well about these.

The 20-year-old revealed on KBS talk show, Happy Together, last year that she had just two bottles of sparkling water a day while dieting. At her lightest, she was 41.7 kg, losing 13kg.

But the singer is now speaking out against dieting fads.

In an Instagram Live broadcast on Sunday, she told her fans that she knew her sparkling water diet was "really unhealthy".

"I didn't want you guys to try my method, so I'm very upset whenever someone DMs me asking if she can lose weight like me if she drinks only sparkling water," she says.

Kang believes that such extreme dieting is "unnecessary unless you have a job like mine".

She encouraged viewers to follow their own ideas of what is beautiful.

Netizens reacted positively to her message, with one commenting: "I know she was under extreme pressure to lose weight because of her smaller peers on reality show Produce 101. I'm rooting for her."