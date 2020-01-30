Gross creatures on land and sea

Thalassophobic moviegoers will find this a grim week as things that slither and swim in the depths are the subject of two movies.

In Underwater (PG13, 95 minutes, opens today, 2 stars), denizens of an ocean-floor habitat are human spam in a can for a big nasty, while in The Lighthouse (M18, 109 minutes, opens today at The Projector, 3 stars), two men stuck on a storm-lashed rock discover that in the night, things have a way of surfacing - from the briny deep and the dreaming mind.

Both films belong in the horror category, but they could not be more different.

Underwater, starring Kristen Stewart, is a garden-variety monster flick, while The Lighthouse deals in the myths and cultural signifiers around deep water.

There is some evidence to suggest that Underwater began life as a far more conceptual and interesting project than the ploddingly mechanical work seen on screen.

There are remnants of a hard-science thread here, in the style of James Cameron's The Abyss (1989), glimpsed in how objects such as diving suits and submarine hulls behave when subjected to the intense pressures of the ocean floor.

But all that is jettisoned, like so much unwanted ballast, once things start blowing up.

A catastrophe throws engineer Price (Stewart) and colleagues out of the safety of their undersea station.

The team, played by, among others, comedian-actor T.J. Miller and British actress Jessica Henwick from HBO series Game Of Thrones, struggle to become more than fodder and foil to Stewart's last survivor leading character.

But their effort is wasted in the uninspired answer to the question: "What if Alien (1979), instead of space, is on the ocean floor?"

The Lighthouse takes place on dry land, but a wetter place on Earth would be hard to find.

Director and co-writer Robert Eggers wants to put viewers in the foggy embrace of the New England coast in the late 19th century.

Here, men make a living on the water, killing whales or as Wake (Willem Dafoe) does, being a "wickie", a lighthouse caretaker on a rocky island some distance from the mainland, but which might as well be on the moon.

A new assistant, Winslow (Robert Pattinson) has joined. The younger man finds the older man to be as flinty and unbudging and almost as ancient as the boulders on which their home rests.



The Lighthouse stars Robert Pattinson (eft) and Willem Dafoe. PHOTO: THE PROJECTOR



As Eggers does in his acclaimed horror work The Witch (2015) - one of this reviewer's favourite films of the decade - he makes sure words matter. He and co-writer Max Eggers, his brother, cock a loving ear to the speech patterns of the time and place.

The verbal constructions are as archaic as they are lilting, so this reviewer is grateful that in the screening held at The Projector, English subtitles were present. Without them, this impressionistic viewing experience would have become downright unfathomable.

A glimpse at the trailer and still image would tell anyone that Eggers goes in fully. If the glowing monochrome and square aspect ratio (the proportion of image height to width) do not convey that enough, other heavily stylised flourishes, such as the manner in which the men's cabin fever is portrayed, will.

Eggers aims to unsettle viewers with images that stir up fears of things maritime and slimy and this is the film's weakest link - a lot of what he means to depict as tentacled and primeval will seem to anyone who has grown up around Asian wet markets to be quite meh.

Speaking of gross creatures with moistly clasping limbs, there is Roger Ailes, the late chief executive officer of Fox News and villain in Bombshell (NC16, 109 minutes, opens today, 3 stars).

This prestige awards-getter of a film, which so far has been rewarded with three Oscar nominations, tells the true story of three women at Fox, each of whom has been the target of Ailes' sexual harassment.

Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) are seasoned journalists, while composite character Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie) is an ambitious newcomer.

John Lithgow, under a layer of fat prosthetics, plays Ailes, a bully in the newsroom and creep behind closed doors.

Director Jay Roach (biopic Trumbo, 2015; and infotainment-leaning true political stories told in Recount, 2008 and Game Change, 2012) does what he does best: turn recent history into something close to an action film.

The speech is snappy, the edits are quick and time and events are compressed into diamond-hard nuggets of exposition.

The three women each neatly - too neatly, as it turns out - represent persons in different stages of self-actualisation.

Comedian Kate McKinnon is a highlight as a character who is adept at the mental gymnastics it takes to hold a job at a predatory organisation and still think of oneself as a decent human being.

The story's structure, one that strains to climax on a feel-good high for the three women, feels glib.

It manufactures the idea that a win for Kelly and Carlson signifies a win for all working women.

What it resembles is a win for women with the means to pay for justice.