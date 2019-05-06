Grime star Stormzy tops British chart

LONDON • English rapper Stormzy scored his first No. 1 on the British singles charts last Friday, beating American songstress Taylor Swift to the top spot.

Vossi Bop, which features a cameo appearance from actor Idris Elba in its music video, is the grime artist's first single since 2017's Gang Signs & Prayer, which topped the British album charts.

The Official Charts Company said in a statement that Vossi Bop was listened to 12.7 million times, allowing Stormzy to claim "the biggest week of streams ever for a rapper - smashing the previous figure set by Drake's In My Feelings by over two million - and the fifth biggest streaming week of all time".

"Words don't really do it justice. I'm genuinely, for once in my life, speechless," Stormzy said in a statement, thanking his fans.

The 25-year-old, who will perform at the Glastonbury music festival next month, pushed down the previous week's No. 1 - Old Town Road by American rapper Lil Nas X - to No. 2, while Grammy Award winner Swift's pop duet ME! went into the charts at No. 3.

American pop singer Pink topped British album charts with Hurts 2B Human.

REUTERS