Grammys 2019: Pop star Dua Lipa crowned as Best New Artist

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa on Sunday (Feb 10) bested a crowded field of female talent to take home the Grammy for Best New Artist.

The synth-pop star beat out fellow Londoner Jorja Smith along with rising pop singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha and the enigmatic R&B performer H.E.R.

Lipa's breakthrough came in 2016 with her first global hit Hotter Than Hell, which she followed up with Blow Your Mind (Mwah), which cracked the United States Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"For anyone who hasn't realised how special they are to have a different story, a different background, a name, and just want to be normal... just know that no matter your background, what you believe in, never let it get in the way of your dreams," she said in accepting her award.

The 23-year-old was born in London to parents who emigrated from Kosovo.

Her father moonlighted as a rocker in the Kosovar band Oda, in which he was lead vocalist.

She has said her second album will likely come out later this year and cites pop icon Prince and hip-hop pioneer Outkast as major influences.