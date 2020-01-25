Grammy organisers deny award nominations are rigged

LOS ANGELES • The organisers of the Grammy Awards on Thursday denied allegations that nominations for the highest prizes in the music industry are rigged, calling the claims "categorically false and misleading".

Allegations that the Grammy nominations process is tainted by conflicts of interest were made in a complaint filed earlier this week by Ms Deborah Dugan, the former chief executive of the Recording Academy, after she was placed on administrative leave.

The Recording Academy has said the live televised show on Monday morning (Singapore time) will go ahead as planned.

Mr Bill Freimuth, chief awards officer at the Recording Academy, denied Ms Dugan's claims in a statement on Thursday.

He said it was the goal of the Recording Academy "to ensure the Grammy Awards process is led in a fair and ethical manner, and that voting members make their choices based solely on the artistic excellence and technical merits of eligible recordings".

Ms Dugan was placed on immediate administrative leave last Friday, five months after taking the helm as the Recording Academy's first female chief executive and president.

The Academy said at the time that the move was in response to an allegation of misconduct made against her by a senior member of staff but did not give details.

Ms Dugan responded by filing a complaint on Tuesday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging gender discrimination, unlawful retaliation and unequal pay.

She took over as the Recording Academy chief from Mr Neil Portnow, who in 2018 had provoked outrage by telling reporters that female artists and producers needed to "step up" if they wanted recognition in the music industry.

REUTERS