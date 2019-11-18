Graduation ceremony of Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's daughter affected by Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong actor Benz Hui, a familiar face to fans of Hong Kong dramas, is one proud dad.

On Saturday (Nov 16), the 71-year-old posted a photo of his family of three on Instagram, and wrote in Chinese, "My daughter has grown up. I know that you have worked hard, as it is not easy achieving first-class honours. Continue to do your best."

Hui, who reportedly lives in Singapore while not filming in Hong Kong, told Shin Min Daily News that his daughter, Charmaine, 22, majored in organisational communication at the School of Communication at Hong Kong Baptist University. He said she is planning to pursue a master's degree.

He was congratulated by celebrities such as Charmaine Sheh, Elena Kong and Jinny Ng.

But Hui would have to wait longer to attend his daughter's graduation ceremony.

The actor disclosed that his daughter's graduation ceremony was supposed to be held last Friday, but has been postponed to December due to the protests in Hong Kong.

Hui and his family are currently in Hong Kong, where he is filming TVB serial Line Walker 3. Filming is expected to wrap up by mid-December.