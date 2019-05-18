GOT fans demand reshoot

NEW YORK • The swords are out for the creators of Game Of Thrones.

As the mediaeval fantasy series wraps up with the final episode on Monday (Singapore time), a big number of fans are not happy over how the twists and turns are panning out. They have asked for this eighth and final season to be reshot by HBO, with a petition on Change.org already drawing more than 710,000 supporters, reported the BBC.

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (that is, the books) to fall back on.

"This series deserves a final season that makes sense," the petition, launched on May 9, demands.

The hit show, which first aired in 2011 and is based on George R.R. Martin's books, is ending, despite his next book, The Winds Of Winter, still being a work in progress.

On Change.org, there is puzzlement over the seeming rush to conclude the show, with comments ranging from total disrespect for the author to flushing eight years of character development "down the drain".

The final season has also drawn criticism over a lack of quality control, with a Starbucks coffee cup seen in one episode and dark lighting marring another.

Still, despite the backlash, the final season has generated big ratings and HBO is unlikely to start all over again.