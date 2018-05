This ornate dress (center) by designer John Galliano for the House of Dior in the early 2000s is one of more than 150 outfits on display at the exhibition, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination.

Organised by curator Andrew Bolton, the show spanning several levels of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art also offers a look at rarely seen objects such as papal robes and accessories. It ends on Oct 8.